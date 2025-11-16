18-year-old wanted for discharging rifle in Poway arrested in Oklahoma City

POWAY, Calif. (CNS) — An 18-year-old man wanted for alleged negligent discharge of a rifle in Poway was arrested Saturday in Oklahoma City.

Cameron Johnson allegedly fired a rifle in an open field Tuesday near Hidden Valley Drive and Birch Lane, according to Lt. Colin Hebeler of the San Diego County sheriff's Poway Station.

Johnson was dressed in military-style fatigues and was in possession of a rifle that did not have a serial number when he was contacted by deputies, Hebeler said.

"At this point, Johnson ran from deputies into an area with dense vegetation," the lieutenant said. "Despite an hourslong search involving deputies, sheriff's ASTREA (helicopter) and sheriff's K-9s, Johnson was not located."

Deputies found firearm parts without serial numbers and body armor when they served a search warrant at Johnson's home, he said.

Johnson was wanted for suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm, possession of an un-serialized assault rifle and violation of a Gun Violence Restraining Order, Hebeler said.

A warrant for Johnson's arrest was issued by the San Diego Superior Court Thursday, the lieutenant said.

Johnson was located and arrested in Oklahoma City on Saturday. He is expected to be returned to San Diego.

