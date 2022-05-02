162 unwanted guns turned in for gift cards

ENCINITAS (CNS) - The San Diego County Sheriff's Department Sunday teamed up with law enforcement and community partners to get unwanted weapons off the streets through a Guns for Gift Cards event in Encinitas.

A total of 162 unwanted firearms were turned in by the public during Sunday's event at MiraCosta College in Encinitas.

Participants received a $100 gift card for handguns, rifles, and shotguns or a $200 gift card for assault weapons.

Any firearms coming back as being involved in a crime will be followed up by law enforcement agencies, sheriff's officials said. If any guns are found to be stolen, the original owners will be contacted. All remaining weapons will be destroyed.