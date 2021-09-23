1 killed in Carmel Mountain hit-and-run crash on I-15

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Authorities are searching for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in the Carmel Mountain area early Thursday.

The crash was reported at about 2 a.m. on northbound I-15 at Ted Williams Parkway and State route 56, according to California Highway Patrol. It wasn't immediately clear how the crash occurred, but CHP said the driver of a black Ford pickup truck fled the crash on foot.

Two other vehicles were involved in the wreck. The driver of one car was killed, while at least one person from the third vehicle was taken to Scripps La Jolla Hospital.

CHP said they are looking for a male driver who was in the pickup truck and has given San Diego Police a suspect description.

All lanes were reopened by 6 a.m., but severe traffic backup was still being reported in the area of Carmel Mountain Rd. (TRAFFIC MAP)