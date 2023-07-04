Normal Heights photographer creates project to get insight on how neighbors view America & Freedom

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The American Dream for some has been the house and the white picket fence.

"The white picket fence was the perfect Americana to host this,” Todd Bradley, a fine art photographer from Normal Heights, said.

Bradley is talking about his latest photo project on the fence of his friend’s house in Normal Heights.

"I just think it's the perfect location, especially on the Fourth of July when it's just all about freedom and what freedom means to us,” he said.

That freedom inspired the photographer after hearing the impact of the Supreme Court's decision on Roe v. Wade last year had some of his friends not wanting to celebrate July 4th.

"They just felt lost and unheard. They definitely didn't agree with the Supreme Court<" Bradley said. "So I thought I would get these frames and have my neighbors write down what they felt.”

Last year, he asked them and others what America and Freedom is to them to give them their voice. Bradley said that a couple didn't want to participate in the project, given how they thought about things.

But he did learn about his participating neighbors and others along the way.

"Just how much everybody was willing to talk with each and communicate and talk with one another,” Bradley said.

He had them communicate by them writing down, him photographing, printing, and hanging their voice where many neighbors come to on the Fourth for all to see.

"Women's voices get heard. Gays' voices get heard. Just everybody. It's our right,” Bradley said. "It gives the power back to them. I feel like they that they do have some power and some control. And I think that they feel heard."

The pictures will be up until the end of July 4th.

Pictures have just a handful of words but insightful, profound and simple ones.

"This is our home. You know, we want to stay here. We don't want a repeat of what happened in the 1930s and 1940s," he said. "America can and should do better.”

Bradley told ABC 10News he’s still thinking about what could be done next year for the project and looking to venture into other communities.