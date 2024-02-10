Nonprofits exhaust relief resources for San Diego County flood victims

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Nearly three weeks later, a group of nonprofits helping flood victims says they’ve exhausted their resources and are transitioning relief efforts to government agencies.

That fateful morning, floodwaters swamped the 3-decade-old home of Perla Lopez on 42nd Street in Mountain View. In addition to losing everything, her mother-in-law, in hospice care at home, died during the flooding.

Amid the grief, there is uncertainty. The dry-out process is on hold as Lopez waits to see how much her flood insurance will cover.

Hotel vouchers for her family of 5 from the YMCA will run out on Wednesday.

“I'm sad, very sad … What happens next?” Lopez said.

Lopez is not alone.

At a gathering on 42nd Street Friday morning, frustrated residents were joined by leaders of a coalition of 15 nonprofits assisting flood victims.

“To be here and live, you will understand it. You’ve seen movies? We’re living that,” said one flood victim.

Armon Harvey, the group's operations director, says they are running low on resources after distributing more than $300,000 in hotel vouchers and meals.

“We’ve exhausted our resources … It’s now time for city and county to step up and do what they’re supposed to do,” said Harvey.

“I've maxed out my credit cards … “We need clothing vouchers, housing vouchers, anything and everything,” said Harvey.

The nonprofits also urged the city and County to work with them, using information already gathered. Harvey says volunteers have gone into the homes of more than 600 flood victims, assessing their needs.

ABC 10News did reach out to city and county officials.

A spokesperson says they're offering small business grants and joining Governor Newsom in calling for federal disaster relief funds.

The city assistance centers will transition to a mostly digital platform next week, with additional announcements of relief efforts coming in the next few days.

The YMCA confirmed they'll be transitioning their voucher program to the County, starting Wednesday.

A county spokesperson released the following statement:

“The County has developed an emergency short-term, non-congregate sheltering program. Working closely with community partners, the County will transition those people over the Feb. 10-11 weekend. The full program will go live early next week (week of Feb. 12, 2024), focused initially on people identified through surveys or at the Local Assistance Centers.”

