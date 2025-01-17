Nonprofit Shabak Altruistic collecting donations for Los Angeles wildfire victims

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Another San Diego nonprofit organization is stepping up to help Los Angeles wildfire victims.

Shaback Altruistic Inc., a nonprofit committed to helping people in need, is collecting donations on Friday at two locations from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. -- Mission Valley Mall and North County Mall in Escondido.

The delivery truck will leave Friday night, January 17, between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. for LA.

The donation site at the Mission Valley Mall will be in the parking lot across from Target, off Camino Del Rio North.

Dr. Neatria Carroll Shabak Altruistic will set up one of its donation sites in the parking lot across from Target in Mission Valley.

The donation site at the North County Mall will be at Shaback Altruistic’s storefront, located at 272 E. Via Rancho Pkwy., #149.

Dr. Netreia Carroll, founder of Shaback Altruistic Inc., said they will be collecting essentials, including food, water, clothing, baby diapers, medical supplies, and more.

Carroll said they would accept anything that would cover the basic needs of the wildfire victims. She also explained wildfire victims do not have to wait for the donations to arrive in Los Angeles.

If any victims are evacuated and seeking shelter in San Diego, Carroll said they're welcome to use Shaback Altruistic's resources.

"I would recommend that people coming from Los Angeles to here, you can either call 211 and get information from them, or you can walk into our 211, where we will help you access our computers and look for what you need," Carroll said.

Shaback Altrustic said they are partnered with World Vision, which is handling the distribution of these donations.

Carroll said the donations will be distributed to about 40 different churches in the Los Angeles area.