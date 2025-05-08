Non-profits talk efforts and program aimed to clothe the homeless and those in need

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Homelessness is a cycle more than 10,000 people in San Diego County are looking to break.

“We talk all the time about everybody doing their small part San Diego’s homelessness,” Drew Moser of the Lucky Duck Foundation said. “We found a company in Lndry that said we want to do what we can to help people in need.”

Moser told ABC 10News the non-profit partnered with Lndry, a local laundry business, a couple of years ago to take in people’s donated, gently used clothes.

“Clean it and then donate those clothes to people who are working to overcome homelessness. And use it for an interview, use it for going to work, use it for going to school,” Moser said.

Moser told ABC 10News Lndry largely donates those clothes to Sharia’s Closet. It’s a non-profit whose goal is to collect clothes and other resources for those who are in need of them.

“It shows the power of collaboration, the power of community and the impact of organizations working together what we can do,” Shamine Linton, CEO of Sharia’s Closet, said. “If you’re torn between putting gas in your car and getting that interview attire and you have a chance; an opportunity to be sustainable and provide for your family and to be able to go to a place to get that resource, I think it’s a great impact.”

That impact is felt by many in the community, including those who have overcome homelessness like Amber Lucky.

“With organizations like Sharia’s Closet and Lucky Duck, I don’t have to worry about that,” Lucky said.

Lucky spoke with ABC 10News about her journey out of homelessness last October and how another non-profit, Humble Design, helped her and her young daughters.

“Well, quick update actually, I just got hired actually as a homeless outreach case manager,” Lucky said.

She said the clothes from these purple bags helped her and her daughters on their journey.

“It really gave me that confidence to walk in that interview and to feel confident about it,” Lucky said. “And to be able to put a smile on my kids’ faces, that’s the best part for me.”

A program that can help those in need with something many people take for granted.

“This totally positions people to go out and get back on their feet and put homelessness behind them and find a much better pathway,” Moser said.