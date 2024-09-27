Non-profit raises money to help expand detox beds in SD County

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – Once at rock bottom, Travis Morris' life is looking up.

“I did not know where my life was going. I was just waiting with no sense of direction,” Morris said.

From struggling to entrepreneur, Morris now owns a car detailing business, helping wash away his past. A past that included battling addiction and bouts of homeless.

“And one day I just called out to God and I just prayed and I cried and I wondered why anyone would teach me what I learned - the drugs the addiction - and why my life would be like this,” Morris said.

That was 10 months ago.

On September 4th, Morris finished his detox and recovery program sponsored by We See You San Diegoand is now in sober living as he looks for his own place.

“And We See You has just been the main source; the root of it all. Just helping me into the program, just the placement; the opportunity to change my life,” Morris said.

Changing more lives is something the Lucky Duck Foundation is hoping to do.

The organization recently raised more than $3 millionthat will go towards creating more detox beds and other ways off the streets across the county.

“There’s only 78 detox beds in all of San Diego County that accept Medical. And that’s where We See You San Diego we can put folks in this massive wait line because very few people can access those bed,” Drew Moser, CEO of Lucky Duck Foundation, said. “94 percent of people that are ready and want the help they need because there’s such a significant shortage.”

Moser said the rest of the fundraising will go towards employment and job training programs and helping homeless youth and seniors.

We See You San Diego told ABC 10News expanding this detox bed resource is a big part in resolving the homelessness crisis.

“And what moves me most is that they believe people are worthy of the investment and it’s so true,” Laura Chez, Executive Director Of We See You San Diego, said.

“It’s so beneficial and it’s life changing. I wouldn’t have changed it for the world and the second I got a chance to try and get my life back on track I took it,” Morris said.

A spokesperson with San Diego County told ABC 10News there are currently 79 withdrawal management beds with 21 more coming online in January.