Nominees for 2026-27 San Diego County Teachers of the Year announced

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County's superintendent of schools Monday announced five educators from nearly every reach of the county as the 2026-27 County Teachers of the Year.

The teachers are:



Katie Andan, La Costa Heights Elementary, Encinitas Union School District

Mark Jeffers, Mount Miguel High School, Grossmont Union High School District

Robin Larson, PRIDE Academy at Prospect Avenue, Santee School District

Mike Neumann, Southwest High School, Sweetwater Union High School District

Stacy Williams, Transition Resources for Adult Community Education, San Diego Unified School District

"These five outstanding teachers exemplify the profound impact that dedicated educators can have on students, families, and their communities," Superintendent Gloria Ciriza said. "By bringing encouragement, joy and opportunity into the lives of young people, they help students build confidence, discover their potential and imagine brighter futures. We are honored to recognize their extraordinary leadership and commitment."

San Diego County's Office of Education has run the County Teacher of the Year program for more than 35 years. The 2026-27 teachers were district-nominated and interviewed by a panel of judges.

"The five teachers stood out for their incredible passion, dedication and the impact they have had on their students this year and over the course of their careers," according to a statement from the SDCOE.

The nominees found out during surprise announcements on Thursday and Friday. San Diego Community Credit Union helped coordinate the announcements with special assemblies.

"SDCCU congratulates the five San Diego County Teachers of the Year for their hard work and dedication to students, families and the community," SDCCU president and CEO Teresa Campbell said. "As the title sponsor of the Excellence in Education event in partnership with SDCOE, we proudly support the incredible work of our local educators and celebrate the impact they're making on today's youth."

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.