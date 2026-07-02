No parole for man convicted of killing adoptive mother in 2008

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The convicted killer in a high-profile 2008 Scripps Ranch murder case will not be granted parole for the time being, it was decided on Thursday.

Heather Marie D’Aoust — now known as Heather Cochran — was just 14 years old when he was arrested in connection with the death of his adoptive mother at a home in Scripps Ranch over Memorial Day weekend in 2008.

KGTV

Authorities said 56-year-old Rebecca D’Aoust died a day after she was attacked with a claw hammer.

KGTV

In 2010, the teen was sentenced to 16 years to life in prison for the killing.

KGTV

At Thursday’s hearing before state parole commissioners, Cochran — who now identifies as non-binary and uses the pronouns he/him — stipulated that he was not ready to be released.

“I need time to take these classes and do better,” Cochran said.

Additionally, parole commissioners said Cochran was diagnosed with schizoaffective bipolar disorder and several personality disorders.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

While Cochran’s father has supported his release, some other family members have opposed Cochran's parole.

With Thursday's decision, Cochran's next parole hearing is expected to be in three years.