'No drone zone' in effect during Comic-Con 2026

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday that a strict "No Drone Zone" is in place during Comic-Con International 2026 for increased safety and security.

The FBI says there will be additional restrictions surrounding the San Diego Convention Center, including the Gaslamp Quarter, Seaport Village, parts of Coronado, the bridge and more.

The temporary flight restriction will be in place from 9:30 a.m. on July 24 through 7:00 p.m. Sunday, July 26.

The restriction will cover a 1-nautical-mile radius around the area up to 400 feet in altitude, according to the FBI.

For more details on the FAA's flight restrictions for Comic-Con 2026, are available here: https://tfr.faa.gov/tfr3/?page=detail_6_7911

Anyone found flying an unauthorized drone during this time will be referred to the FAA for investigation, have their drone confiscated, and face revocation of their pilot certificates, as well as fines of up to $75,000 per violation and potential criminal penalties, including imprisonment for up to one year and fines of up to $100,000, addded the FBI.

If you see unauthorized or unsafe drone activity, you're asked to call 911 or contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or tips.fbi.gov.