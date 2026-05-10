No damage reported in SD County from Brawley earthquake swarm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - No damage was reported in San Diego County after a

"seismic swarm'' of earthquakes rocked neighboring Imperial Valley this weekend.

More than 350 minor earthquakes were reported in and around the

Imperial County city of Brawley between the Salton Sea and the Mexican Border, beginning at around 4 a.m. Saturday and continuing until late morning Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The strongest one, registering at magnitude-4.7 shortly after midnight, was still considered a light quake. The others ranged between micro, minor and slight, according to the USGS.

Lt. Joe Barry, the San Diego County Sheriff's Office watch commander

on duty Sunday, told City News Service that there have been no calls to his

office regarding the earthquakes.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

