Nixon Fire burning close to San Diego County, evacuation warnings issued

(KGTV) — A massive fire in Riverside County is creeping close to San Diego County and has sparked an evacuation warning in the county.

Cal Fire said the evacuation warnings were issued as a precaution Tuesday evening. Click here to view the full map.

The Nixon Fire has so far scorched roughly 4,500 acres in the Hemet area.

At least one home has been destroyed, and four other buildings were damaged while some evacuations are in place.

Temecula Valley High School has been designated as an evacuation center, but the Red Cross says no one is using it right now.

About 300 firefighters are battling the fire, including some from San Diego.

An Evacuation Warning means you may be in danger soon.

