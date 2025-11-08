Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Nine arrested for alleged DUI at Pacific Beach checkpoint

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Nine motorists were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence at a checkpoint in Pacific Beach that ended Friday, police announced.

Officers and deputies from the San Diego Police Department's Traffic Division, the San Diego County Sheriff's Office and the UC San Diego Police Department conducted the DUI/driver license checkpoint in the 2400 block of Grand Avenue, which began Thursday at 10 p.m. and ended at 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Of the 944 vehicles that drove through the checkpoint, 589 vehicles were screened and 22 drivers were evaluated, police said.

In addition to the nine DUI arrests, one driver was cited or arrested for allegedly operating a vehicle unlicensed or while suspended/revoked. Ten vehicles were impounded, according to authorities.

Police said checkpoints are placed in locations that have the greatest opportunity for achieving drunk and drugged driving deterrence and provide the greatest safety for officers and the public.

The SDPD will be conducting additional checkpoints and DUI saturation patrols, officials said.

The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

