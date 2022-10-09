Nick Jonas opens tequila-themed restaurant & bar in Gaslamp Quarter

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Singer Nick Jonas celebrated the grand opening of his new tequila-themed restaurant and bar in the Gaslamp Quarter Friday night.

According to a press release, there will be more Villa One Tequila Gardens locations opening across the country, but the one in San Diego is the first. Jonas co-founded the restaurant with fashion designer John Varvatos.

The 5,000 square-foot rooftop bar is located at 701 Fifth Ave. in downtown San Diego.

Friday night, Jonas was behind the bar pouring shots and mixing cocktails for friends and fans alike. Guests had the chance to mingle with Jonas throughout the night.

Visitors enjoyed the following food and drink items during the grand opening event:

The Cantarito

Made tableside with Villa One Tequila, freshly hand-squeezed lemons, limes, oranges and grapefruit juices served in a ceramic “jarrito” vessel.

The V1

Signature margarita made with Villa One Tequila, fresh lime juice, prickly pear puree, house-infused castile rose simple syrup, Crème de Violette, lavender essence and garnished with black volcanic rock salt

Green Aguachile

Fresh shrimp tanned in lime and lemon juice, served with serrano and cilantro green sauce, sliced cucumber and purple onions served with corn tostadas

Poblano Roll

Filled with beef chorizo, cream cheese, jalapeño peppers and avocado — topped with pico de gallo and roasted poblano crema

Lobster and shrimp machaca tacos

Served with tomatillo and jalapeño confit salsa, chipotle crema and salsa macha; among other items



Jonas and company have plans to open future Villa One Tequila Gardens locations in Los Angeles, Miami, Las Vegas and New York City in 2023, according to the press release.