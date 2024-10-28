Watch Now
Newsom visits wastewater treatment facilities along US-Mexico border amid sewage crisis

Governor Gavin Newsom
(KGTV) — Governor Gavin Newsom Monday visited wastewater treatment facilities on both sides of the border amid an ongoing sewage crisis.

"Working alongside federal, state, and local partners, Governor Newsom has helped secure critical funding and support to address cross-border pollution from the Tijuana River while holding authorities accountable to expedited timelines."

"With upgrades to facilities on both sides of the border, sewage flows are expected to be reduced by up to 90%," a news release from the governor's office said.

Newsom was joined by San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Nora Vargas for the tour.

“Pollution in the Tijuana River Valley is the number one environmental health crisis impacting our region, and Governor Newsom coming to San Diego for today’s briefing shows his steadfast commitment to our communities,” said Chairwoman Vargas.

“I have said time and again that the only way we will solve this crisis is by working together. Our collaboration with Governor Newsom, as well as our federal partners, is critically important. We’re working to put forward our best collective efforts to restore and protect our region.”

The visit comes as the county calls on the Environmental Protection Agency to take action on the crisis in the South Bay.

Last Wednesday, Terra Lawson-Remer called on the agency to designate parts of the Tijuana River Valley as a “superfund site.”

A superfund site is part of a 1980 law that allows the EPA to free up federal funding to clean up hazardous waste.

