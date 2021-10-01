California to require COVID-19 vaccine for in-person classes at schools

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — All eligible students at California schools will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for in-person instruction, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Friday.

Newsom said the state will implement the mandate once the FDA fully approves the vaccine for school age groups, allowing time for schools to prepare for the mandate. That means the mandate could go into effect for certain approved ages as early as January or as late as July, he added.

Medical, religious, and personal belief exemptions will be established with current guidelines, Newsom said.

"We know there's no substitute for in-person instruction," Newsom said.

Newsom said the rollout of the mandate would be done in two phases. The first phase would mandate the vaccine for eligible students in grades 7-12, while the second phase would be for kindergarten through grade 6, pending FDA approval of a vaccine for those ages.

The governor added that the state anticipates school staff following a similar requirement for the vaccine at the same time as the first phase rollout.

California already requires statewide face covering use in schools. Currently, school staff are required to provide proof of vaccination or undergo regular testing.

Newsom added that the state will not stop school districts from moving forward sooner. This week, San Diego Unified School District passed its own vaccine mandate for students and school staff, following a similar policy passed by Los Angeles Unified School District.

According to Newsom, the COVID-19 vaccine requirement is the 11th vaccination on the list of vaccines already required for children to attend school.

The announcement comes one day after the state's deadline for health care workers to be fully vaccinated went into effect.

More than 84% of eligible Californians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state Department of Public Health.

"California has administered over 50 million doses of the vaccine ... that said, we're all exhausted by this pandemic," Newsom said. "While there continues to be encouraging signs ... at the back end, there's still a struggle to get where we need to go."

Newsom added Friday that the state needs to prepare for the winter months when flu season hits its height.