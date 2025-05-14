Newsom proposes pausing expansion of health care to immigrants

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Governor Gavin Newsom's new plan would require undocumented adults to pay $100 monthly premiums to receive Medi-Cal coverage starting next year. The proposal would also prevent new undocumented applicants from enrolling in the program.

Newsom's office estimates this will save the state $5.4 billion by 2028 and 2029.

"It's gotten too expensive and the budget's in a deficit situation now, and he's having to go back to those millions of people and break the promises that he made to them," California Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones said.

Jones, a frequent critic of the governor, agrees with the decision.

"This is a dollars and figures situation. I want Medi-Cal to work for the people that are enrolled in it, and we need to build a system that addresses the most needy, gives them the coverage that they need, and the access they need," Jones said.

While Newsom's plan aims to help balance the budget and reduce financial burden on the state, some local groups are expressing concern.

That includes Adriana Jasso with the American Friends Service Committee, a group that helps connect the undocumented community with resources.

She says people impacted by this could feel obligated to go to work sick because they can't afford to seek medical attention without health coverage.

"We saw the crisis that COVID inflicted in our state, and in many communities, there's evidence and data that shows that the most marginalized members of communities throughout the state were the ones with bigger loss of life," Jasso said.

For those who would be impacted, Jasso recommends looking into alternative resources like low-cost health clinics.

Newsom's proposal, which still needs approval from the state legislature, comes as the White House has said it will investigate other programs the state offers to undocumented immigrants.

