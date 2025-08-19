New youth homeless shelter opens in Vista to address critical housing gap

A new youth homeless shelter has opened in Vista, addressing a critical gap in transitional housing for young adults in the North County area.

The Lucky Duck Foundation, one of the organizations behind the shelter, estimates that approximately 1,000 youths between the ages of 18 and 24 are sleeping on the streets in San Diego at any given time.

"It's giving them hope and it's helping them see their potential of what they can do, of where they can be, how they can end up, and be accepted for who they are, just the way they are," said Eric Lovett-Maerz, CEO of Urban Street Angels.

Urban Street Angels will be operating the home.

The shelter aims to break the cycle of homelessness by helping young people "while the cement is still wet" in their developmental years.

Ruben Rodriguez, who recently moved into the shelter, believes the issue goes beyond just housing.

"Honestly I think it's a deeper problem, like we need a family," Rodriguez said.

He went on to say that he had received more support and care since moving in.

The facility, a rehabilitated memory care home purchased by the City of Vista, features 16 beds, common spaces, kitchens, and a gym. Urban Street Angels will also provide things like job resources, lease-signing help and more to help young people get on their feet.

Numerous community members and companies, including Home Depot and Dr. Bronner's, contributed to repairing and preparing the space for its new residents.

Eric Lovett-Maerz, CEO of Urban Street Angels, highlighted the significance of this addition to their housing resources.

"This will be 170 beds total that we will have in the portfolio for homeless youth," Lovett-Maerz said.

He says that the shelter will prioritize housing young people in the north county area, but it will be available to anyone in San Diego.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

