New Year's closures in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — City of San Diego administrative offices will be closed for the New Year's holiday on Wednesday, with some services also impacted Tuesday.

In addition to Wednesday's office closures, other services will be impacted:



Curbside trash, recyclables and organic waste will not be collected by City Environmental Services. Collection will be delayed one day after the holiday.

Miramar Landfill, greenery, recycling center, mattress collection site and container sales (trash and recycling bins) will be closed Wednesday.

No street sweeping will occur on Wednesday.

All city libraries will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, reopening on Thursday.

All city swimming pools and recreation centers will be closed both Tuesday and Wednesday, reopening Thursday.

Balboa Park public buildings, including the Botanical Building, Municipal Gym, Morley Field and Balboa Park Activity Center, will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

All city reservoirs will be closed Wednesday.

Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center will be closed Wednesday.

Parks and Recreation Department Open Space, Permit Center and Maintenance Assessment District offices will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tecolote Nature Center will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday

The Development Services Department permitting services will be closed Wednesday. The department line at 619-445-5000 and in-person records will be closed.

Passport services will not be provided for customers served by the City's Office of the City Clerk on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Your Safe Place, a family justice center, will be closed Wednesday. Anyone experiencing immediate danger or a medical emergency should call 911.

Park areas that will be open for the holiday include:

Chollas Lake

Mission Trails Regional Park

Tecolote Canyon Natural Park

City golf courses (holiday rates apply)

Mission Bay Golf Course will close at dusk

City skate parks and plazas and the Pacific Highlands= Ranch Pump Track at 5977 Village Center Loop Road

Dog off-leash areas

San Diego Police and San Diego Fire-Rescue emergency crews will remain on duty.

