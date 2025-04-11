New tariffs on Chinese imports could make Christmas decorations significantly pricier

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As Easter approaches, one local Christmas shop owner suggests consumers should already be thinking about their holiday shopping due to impending tariffs on Chinese imports.

Brian Young, who founded City Lights 36 years ago, warns that new U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports could substantially increase prices on holiday decorations and other seasonal items.

"Buy it now, you will save money," said Young, director of City Lights, a year-round Christmas store that also sells Halloween merchandise.

The U.S. is imposing tariffs totaling 145% on Chinese imports as of Thursday, which could dramatically affect prices on seasonal items like Christmas decorations, most of which come from China.

"The majority [of our products come] from China," Young explained. "I would have a guess, and it's a rough guess, of about 85%."

To understand the potential impact, consider an artificial Christmas tree.

Young says a good 7.5 footer runs in about the $800 range. While not all products would see the full 145% markup, if that Christmas tree were affected by the full tariff, its price could jump from $800 to $1,960 before any retail markup.

The timing creates a particular challenge for seasonal businesses like City Lights, where inventory must be ordered a year in advance.

"We have a pretty good inventory at the moment of stuff that wasn't subject to the tariffs," Young said.

However, he added that they've put shipping on hold for the moment, indicating uncertainty about future orders.

Young says it's still "too early to answer" questions about exactly how much prices will increase, noting that the store is "just sitting tight" as they assess the situation.

For consumers looking to save on holiday decorations this year, shopping early—even before summer begins—might be the best strategy to avoid potential price hikes.

The Associated Press is also reporting that toys will likely be more expensive once the holiday season arrives; the Toy Association told the AP it estimates 80% of all toys in the U.S. are sourced from China.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.