New SDPD portal helping survivors of sexual assault

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego police department announced its providing survivors of sexual assault a new resource to securely track and receive updates regarding the status of their sexual assault evidence kit (SAEK).

Monday's announcement follows the ordinance of Senate bill 215 which requires law enforcement agencies to establish a process for survivors to access the information electronically.

“The San Diego Police Department is committed to helping sexual assault survivors in knowing exactly where their kit is in the process,” Police Chief David Nisleit said. “This portal will be a great tool toward helping survivors stay informed every step of the way.”

SDPD worked with the Sexual Assault Management System (SAMS) team of the Portland Police Bureau to launch the Victim Portal they developed for use in San Diego.

Survivors who received an exam after July 1, 2022, can access the portal using their SAEK number. SDPD recommends survivors access the portal using a private or incognito browser.

Survivors will be able to access:

Status of the kit’s progress with completed steps in blue, incomplete steps in gray, and yellow describing each step.

A tracking events table that lists the dates when each step was completed and gives any additional details. Completed steps will have green checks.

A contact number for further assistance with the portal.

If a survivor needs to request their SAEK number again, they can contact Palomar Health at (760) 739-2150.

More information on sexual assault and access to the portal can be found online here.