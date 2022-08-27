Resources available for victims of sexual abuse or assault

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — A local organization wants victims of sexual abuse or assault to know about the resources available for them.

ABC 10News spoke with Diane Doherty, the Executive Director of Your Safe Place, Family Justice Center.

It’s a confidential place where clients can receive care and counseling for free at any time following abuse or assault.

“We want to message to those who have experienced sexual assault in any manner…that it’s not their fault,” said Doherty.

Doherty says that victims can come in at any time for services – even if years have gone by since an incident.

She does, however, urge victims to come in as soon as they can for a physical exam after something has happened.

“The further out you get from that sexual assault…the more evidence you’re losing,” she said.

At their downtown location, the goal is to make clients feel as comfortable as possible. She says once a client gives consent, they will meet with a detective, a forensic nurse and care coordinator all at once, so they only have to tell their story one time.

“We don’t want the client reliving it over and over again.”

A nurse will then complete a comprehensive forensic exam. She says this part is critical: “When you have a nurse who can go to court and testify about what they saw, the injuries, the physical evidence on that person’s body…it’s very empowering for our client to be believed and to be validated. But it’s also very persuasive evidence in a jury trial.”

They even help with temporary housing if requested and offer fresh clothing for survivors on site.

“Maybe they just don’t want to put that clothing back on for obvious reasons. They can take a shower. They can walk out feeling a little more dignified than when they came in here.”

Doherty added there is a hotline number victims can call 24/7 to receive help: (760) 739-2150