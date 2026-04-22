New San Diego County report raises alarms over jail deaths, overcrowding, and rising inmate overdoses

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A new independent study commissioned by San Diego County is raising safety concerns over deaths inside county jails, finding that overcrowding, staffing shortages, and rising overdose deaths may be putting inmates at greater risk.

The County of San Diego Citizens’ Law Enforcement Review Board (CLERB) looked at 179 in-custody deaths in the jail system over 12 years. The report found that 85 percent of the people who died were never convicted of a crime.

A high percentage of the deaths were overdoses.

"The deaths are occurring within the first day or two, which can be related to the toxicity level of the individual as they enter the facility or potential withdrawal," Brett Kalina, executive officer of the Citizens' Law Enforcement Review Board, said.

The study comes after years of red flags. A state audit in 2022 previously found failures from the San Diego Sheriff’s Office to prevent and respond to jail deaths, including missed medical checks and serious policy deficiencies.

"The deaths in San Diego jails had spiked, and there were considerable concerns about what was going on within the jail system, and so that was really the precursor to getting this study," Kalina said.

The San Diego Central Jail stood out as the deadliest facility in the county, accounting for more than half of the jail deaths studied. The deaths were happening within the first day or two of intake.

The study also shows that San Diego County taxpayers have paid more than $75 million in settlements tied to jail deaths since 2019.

"Spending $1 to prevent a needless death is worth a lot more than spending 10 or 100 dollars to compensate a bereaved family member," attorney Gene Iredale said.

The report also noted a drop in suicides, which could be credited to some of the changes the Sheriff’s Office has implemented, including expanded mental health screening, body cameras, and treatment programs for addiction.

"They’ve had a much larger increase in their medical staff over this period, which would maybe help them to find some of the issues early on, and so I think there are a lot of factors that can be taken into consideration and what it does is point us to where those key points are," Kalina said.

The report will be presented publicly next month, where recommendations will be made.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Office has not responded to requests for comment on the findings.

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