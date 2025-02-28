New safe haven for LGBTQ+ refugees opens in Tijuana

TIJUANA, Mexico (KGTV) - A nonprofit organization called Casa de Luz is offering a new safe haven for LGBTQ+ refugees at the border. The shelter, which opened Friday afternoon, will provide 23 rooms and six bathrooms, along with mental health and medical assistance.

Casa de Luz operates two nonprofits: One in Mexico that oversees the shelters and one in the U.S. that manages fundraising and finances. The organization has helped nearly 300 people legally cross the border under the asylum program.

The opening of the new shelter comes after a federal judge in Seattle blocked President Donald Trump's suspension of the nation's refugee admission system. Casa de Luz's president says they are already seeing impacts, with residents having to stay longer due to a 90-day pause on interviews and assistance.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria was expected to attend the grand opening ceremony Friday afternoon in Playas Tijuana. The nonprofit hopes the new shelter will allow them to continue their work supporting LGBTQ+ refugees.