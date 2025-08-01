New roadway hopes to make driving to San Diego International smooth sailing

SAN DIEGO INTERNATIONAL - Driving to the airport can be one of the most aggravating things. But a new road going to the terminals that opened Friday is hoping to be smoother as people head to the skies.

It's smooth sailing in San Diego - at least that's the hope.

The entrance to this new airport road is on North Harbor Drive just west of the intersection with West Laurel Street.

The new three-lane road has no intersections and no traffic lights and feeds cars into both Terminals 1 and 2.

However, some people we talked to, like Michael Steeves, first impressions came with mixed reviews.

"I thought I had took on a wrong turn," said Steeves. "I have never been on that road before. It was fine, it was brand new, I knew that the road was new, so I just thought I took a wrong turn, but here I am at the airport."

Others, like Kate Fernandez, weren't fans of the new three-lane roadway.

"I try to avoid it as much," said Fernandez, referencing the airport. "My daughter actually travels for competitive cheer, so we have to fly out of here often. Today was the first day I actually took this new road, and it's awful."

There were other drivers like Julie Zoellin who believe the new addition is a welcome change.

"Smoother, no stopping and there was no backup to traffic," said Zoellin.

Airport officials encourage people to take some time to get to know the new entrance.

"What we really encourage people to do is as we are learning this new route, go ahead and give yourself an extra few fifteen minutes or so," said Nicole Hall, the public information officer with the airport. "Give yourself a little bit of extra time getting to the airport just so you can better understand how to use this new roadway. It's not complicated, but there are some differences. It comes up a lot earlier than the previous entrances to the airport."

The road is expected to divert 45,000 vehicles per day from North Harbor Drive.