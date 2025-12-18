Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
New rewards program launched at 3 San Diego County malls

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Three San Diego County malls are launching a shopping rewards program to lure customers back to stores.

Through the new Simon+ loyalty program, shoppers at Carlsbad Premium Outlets, Fashion Valley Mall, and Las Americas Premium Outlets in San Ysidro can earn cash back, points, and other perks in-store and online.

According to Simon, discounts can range from 10% to 15% at various participating retailers.

Shoppers interested in the program could win a $2,500 prepaid card if they sign up by Dec. 31.

