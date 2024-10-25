New program 'Foster Futures' to serve former foster youth

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — SAN DIEGO (KGTV)— The National Foster Youth Institute says one out of five former foster children become homeless immediately after aging out of the foster care system.

Now, several nonprofits are banding together to help.

San Diego non-profit Promises2Kids is partnering with the Regional Task Force on Homelessness and the Lucky Duck Foundation to launch the Foster Futures Program.

Foster Futures is a two-year intensive program helping 50 former foster youth with case management, financial and career coaching, and other services like therapy.

It's all geared towards helping them stay off the streets.

"I know that it’s something our youth have been asking for for a long period of time. They’ve talked about the fact that they just can’t make ends meet," said Tonya Torosian, CEO of Promises2Kids. So finally, being able to finally launch this program and change the trajectory for those 50 youth is going to be incredibly important."

Promises2Kids says the program costs a million dollars total, and they're still trying to raise the final $200,000 to make it happen.

If you want to learn more or donate, you can click here to visit Promises2Kids's website.

