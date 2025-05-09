New pope has ties to San Diego through St. Augustine High School

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The new Pope Leo XIV has a special connection to San Diego, having visited St. Augustine High School several times over the years.

ABC 10News reporter Laura Acevedo spent the morning at the high school, where several people shared their memories of the now-pontiff.

"I know two cardinals in the world, and one just became pope. It's amazing," said Hearn.

There was still a feeling of disbelief floating through the halls of St. Augustine High School just hours after white smoke signaled to the world the Catholic Church had its new leader.

The school's president, Ed Hearn, was floored when he heard the news.

"Oh my God, an American. And then I saw his image and I go, 'that's Father Prevost'... Is he the Pope?" said Hearn.

Hearn met Pope Leo XIV in Lima, Peru, years ago, where Hearn gave a talk.

"He made me feel like I belonged and that my - what I had to say was important. Whether it was or not, he made me feel that way," said Hearn.

The Holy Father is an Augustinian, a Catholic religious order that follows the teachings of St. Augustine.

"In a world that is very divided, the Cardinals just voted for unity, truth, and love," said Hearn through tears, visibly emotional about the selection.

Pope Leo XIV visited St. Augustine High several times, most recently to help celebrate the school's 90th anniversary in 2012, where he celebrated Mass.

ST. AUGUSTINE HIGH SCHOOL

"He's a tremendous guy. He's incredibly smart. He's very calm. He has a good demeanor about him," said Father Max, OSA, who is the school's chaplain.

Father Max knew the now pope quite well, though he knew him as Father Robert Prevost.

"I've lived with him for 3 months. That's pretty crazy. He was my director of formation for a brief amount of time when I was a seminarian," said Father Max.

Father Max says it still hasn't hit him that he's spent so much time with the new pontiff, but he's confident he'll be a Pope who listens, who is pastoral, and who will be a good thing for the Catholic Church.

"It's just kind of surreal that I've had breakfast with him many times. I've just already eaten my cereal next to him while reading the paper, and now he's the Holy Father," said Father Max.

