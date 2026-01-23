New poll shows dissatisfaction with Balboa Park paid parking, downtown special event parking rates

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Many San Diegans are not happy about paid parking at Balboa Park and increased special event parking rates downtown, according to a new SurveyUSA poll.

When asked whether they approve or disapprove of the job Mayor Todd Gloria is doing, 37% said they somewhat approve, while 23% said they somewhat disapprove, and 18% said they strongly disapprove.

Meanwhile, 35% of those polled said they somewhat approve of the job San Diego City Council is doing, while 31% said they somewhat disapprove.

Asked about who is most responsible for San Diego's budget problems, 42% said the mayor and city council share equal responsibility, while 11% blamed Gloria solely, 12% blamed past city leaders, and 13% said the state or federal government is to blame.

A total of 57% of those asked said parking should be free at Balboa Park, while 23% said the fees are too high, and 18% said the fees are reasonable.

Meanwhile, 69% of those polled said they plan to visit Balboa Park less often due to the fees, while 22% said the additional cost makes no difference.

Just over half, 51%, of those polled said parking should remain free even if the city has to cut services as a result.

When asked about special event parking rates in downtown San Diego, a majority of those polled, 74%, said the fees are too high. 36% of those asked also said they are likely to attend fewer events as a result of the additional cost.

A total of 40% of those asked said they strongly support reducing special-event parking rates, while 29% said they somewhat support the move. 42% of those polled rate the city government's handling of parking policies and community outreach regarding the changes as poor.

For this poll, 500 adults from the City of San Diego were interviewed from January 19, 2026, through January 21, 2026.

