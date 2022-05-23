New performing arts center opens at Granite Hills HS

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - Students at Granite Hills High School no longer have to dream the impossible dream of their own performance space.

After nearly five years of construction, Monday the school cut the ribbon on "The Boz," a brand-new performance theater.

The $7 million project, which includes renovated classrooms for drama, band, choir, and dance classes, is named after long-time director Barry Bosworth, who taught at Granite Hills High for 30 years.

"Oh my gosh this is amazing," says Performing Arts Chair Kirsten Giard. "We were all used to doing a lot with not much. But the fact that we have something like this that can really take it to the next level, it really helps to enhance the sense of pride within the students."

Money for the project comes from two voter-approved bonds, Measure BB and Prop U. Principal Mike Fowler says it shows the community's support for the school and arts education.

"Our students deserve this kind of space," Fowler says. "We've always had the people. We've had the students. We've had the teachers. We've had the passion. Now we have the facility so it's all come together."

"For a while, it felt like we weren't really seen," says Granite Hills Senior and Saxophone player Valerie Bell. "Getting a new theater and a new whole Performing Arts section of the school, it felt really nice, because it felt like we're actually heard."

The new "black-box" style theater has seating for 172. It also features a state-of-the-art control/tech room. The renovated classrooms have upgraded acoustics, more room for storage, and a new space for stagecraft and technical theater instruction.

The school cut the ribbon Monday in a ceremony. But students have already been using the space for months. In March, they put on a full-scale production of Beauty and the Beast.

Thursday night, the theater will host a concert featuring the high school's band, orchestra, and jazz band.