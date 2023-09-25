New parking meters to be installed on some streets in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Certain areas in Pacific Beach will soon see the addition of new parking meters.

In the coming days, the City of San Diego will begin installing parking meters on Garnet Avenue, between Mission Boulevard and Fanuel Street, and some stretches of Cass, Hornblend, and Bayard streets.

The meters are expected to be activated by November, and they will be in effect Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. with a two-hour time limit.

Cost per hour will be $1.25.

PB resident Frank Lepine supports the addition of the meters, telling ABC 10News, "Truly the income from these meters come back to PB 50 percent or more, to clean up our sidewalks and everything else that is going on in here, then I am all for it."

Julia Tucci said she is against the meters, adding, "Say people don't have change or Apple Pay or whatever -- it is a hassle to figure out how to pay for this."

The installation of the meters is part of a year-long pilot program -- approved by the city council in 2021 -- after which the officials will assess the success of the program and how to proceed.

Supporters of the program said adding meters would help reduce congestion in the area and make parking easier because people will not be able to leave their car in a spot all day while they go to the nearby beach.