New parking meters being installed in some City of San Diego neighborhoods

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Some streets in several San Diego neighborhoods will have new parking meters installed this month, according to the City of San Diego.

City officials said meters with 2- and 4-hour time limits are being placed in City Heights, Kensington-Talmadge, and Normal Heights.

“This change will provide better management of parking and can make it easier for visitors and business patrons to find parking along the street,” according to city officials.

Per the city, the parking meters will be installed on the following streets



El Cajon Blvd (29th Street/Kansas Street to 37th Street)

Adams Avenue (Hamilton Street to 42nd Street)

Felton Street (just north of Adams Avenue to the alley south of Adams Avenue)

34th Street (just north of Adams Avenue to the alley south of Adams Avenue)

Hawley Blvd. (just north of Adams Avenue; also on Adams Ave.)

Park Place (Kensington Drive to Marlborough Drive)

Terrace Drive (Adams Avenue to Park Place)

Kensington Drive (Adams Avenue to Park Place)

Marlborough Drive (alley north of Adams Avenue to Park Place)

32nd Street, Bancroft Street, 33rd Street, 35th Street and Wilson Avenue (alley north of Adams Ave. to the alley south of Adams Ave.)

The hours/days for the meters are between 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday-Sunday, with holidays excluded.

City officials notified property owners and residents of the affected areas in January.