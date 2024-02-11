New off-leash dog park opens in Allied Gardens

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — City Councilmember Raul Campillo was joined Saturday by many San Diego residents for the grand opening of the Allied Gardens off-leash dog park.

"When I took office as City Councilmember, the Navajo community made it clear that they wanted an off-leash dog park -- and I promised them I would do everything I could to help,'' said Campillo. ``I'm proud to deliver this dog park -- the first ever city-funded off-leash dog park in District 7 -- for Allied Gardens residents and the surrounding Navajo area. Now, Navajo residents can enjoy a dog park in their own community rather than have to travel to other parts of the city to do so.''

Officials said that the new dog park is larger than 68% of San Diego dog off-leash areas, excluding Dog Beach and DOLAs within regional parks. The park is located adjacent to the Allied Gardens Pool at 6707 Glenroy St., according to city officials.

"This off-leash dog park is a long-awaited addition to the Navajo neighborhoods,'' said Mayor Todd Gloria. ``Dog parks aren't just a play place for our furry friends; they help foster a sense of community, promote physical activity and enhance the overall well-being of both dogs and their humans.'"

The park features logs for agility training and seating, a dog drinking fountain, trash and recycling bins, with dog-bag dispensers and separate fenced areas for both large and small dogs. In addition, heavy fabric has been set up along the fence of the Allied Gardens Pool to mitigate impact to pool users, officials said.

"Due to the lack of a dog park in District 7, local dog owners have resorted to using joint-use fields and recreational parks to let their dogs run off-leash,'' said founder of Beyond Leashes and off-leash park advocate Gerhard Oertelt.

Councilmember Campillo has worked with Beyond Leashes to find a suitable location for an off-leash dog park in the Navajo Community since taking office in 2020.

"Our community members have been trying to establish an off-leash dog park for five-plus years, which should allow dog owners to legally socialize and exercise their dogs, while at the same avoid disputes with residents, the school and sports teams -- a win-win for everyone. Finally, that exciting day has come! Thank you, Councilmember Campillo for being our voice on the City Council and helping secure a brand new dog park for Navajo residents,'' Oertelt added.

According to the city, Councilmember Campillo secured $389,000 in the fiscal year 2024 budget to fund the instillation of the dog park and to pay for park maintenance staff.

