New menorah near San Diego State to be part of global Hanukkah ceremony

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego is going to be a part of a global lighting ceremony of menorahs, starting in Israel and ending with the new menorah that was recently installed at the Chabad near San Diego State University.

On Thursday, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., the Chabad at SDSU will host its "Rally for Lights: Hanukkah Celebration." It will celebrate the installation of the new 24-foot menorah made of steel that now sits on the Chabad's front lawn, and 6:45 p.m. to 7 p.m. will be the window when San Diego will have its moment to turn the lights on the menorah.

Rabbi Chalom Boudjnah described the global ceremony like a “domino effect” of menorahs lighting from east to west, hitting Paris, Australia, New York, and lastly San Diego.

Some students who are members of Chabad said this year's Hanukkah is going to mean something different compared to Hanukkahs in the past, like for Adi Grimberg.

Grimberg said, "I will definitely be thinking of my sister and her safety, and all my whole family, and all the citizens of Israel."

Grimberg said this will be one of his prayers at the rally Thursday because his sister, Sapier Grimberg, lives in Israel and he almost lost her when Hamas led the attack in October, including at the Nova Festival.

"Me and her and my dad were crying on the phone like, 'Thank God you didn't go', but some of her friends went. Some got kidnapped. Some got killed; and she went to four funerals in one week," Grimberg said.

Grimberg said that since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, he has also been a target of anti-Semitic attacks.

"It's been happening for many years," Grimberg said. "I've learned to kind of deal with it and just keep a smile on my face no matter what."

Grimberg's friend Euytan Gipi is a new student at SDSU, as well as a new member of the Chabad.

Gipi said he's eager to go and be a part of the “Rally for Lights” celebration because of what it symbolizes.

"Everyone's kind of on the same wavelength of feelings and whatnot, and the most important thing is that we're just there for each other," Gipi said.

The “Rally for Lights” ceremony falls not just on the start of Hanukkah, but Rabbi Chalom Boudjnah also points out that it marks two months since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

That is why Rabbi Chalom said they plan to lead a prayer Thursday evening at the rally, praying for solidarity with Israel for the hostages and their families, the soldiers in the Israel Defense Federation, and all who are suffering from the war.

Rabbi Chalom said the “Ministry for Diasporta Affairs and Combating Antisemitism” was the office that contacted him to participate in the global lighting ceremony. He said they knew about the vandalism attack on the Chabad in March 2023, when someone tore down the menorah then.

When they heard of the new one and when it was going to be installed, they invited San Diego to be a part of their "Light the World; Together With Israel" broadcast.

Rabbi Chalom said as of Wednesday, there were already 400 reservations. Due to the volume of people expected to turn out, Rabbi Chalom said SDSU has designated parking structure 4 for attendees to park at for the event.