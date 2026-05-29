New ferry service connects the Chula Vista Bayfront and Downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Getting between Downtown San Diego and Chula Vista is about to get a little easier starting on Monday.

Flagship Cruises & Events, in partnership with the Port of San Diego, has announced the launch of its new Chula Vista Ferry service.

The new ferry route will provide a direct waterfront connection between the Chula Vista Bayfront, located at 600 Marina Parkway, and Downtown San Diego’s Fifth Avenue Landing.

Ferry tickets will cost $15 each way.

Services will begin with an 8 a.m. departure from Chula Vista, with departures from alternating terminals scheduled at the top of the hour. The final departure of the day will leave Fifth Avenue Landing at 7 p.m.

The ferry ride is expected to take about 45 minutes.

“This new route creates another unique and enjoyable way to experience San Diego Bay while improving connectivity between Chula Vista and Downtown San Diego. We look forward to growing the service and adding additional trips to the schedule in the future,” said Brad Engel, President of Flagship Cruises & Events.