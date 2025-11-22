New documentary 'Say it Now' propels movement into mainstream

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The holidays represent a time for family and friends to gather, for celebration and reflection. One San Diegan has launched a gratitude movement for people to live every day.

San Diegan Walter Green has a message he believes can change the world.

Rather than waiting for people to pass before expressing what they mean to you, and how they shaped your life, Green, a retired entrepreneur, believes we should "Say it Now."

"I felt if I could move that needle of gratitude and have people awaken to the power of their message so that they say it now to the people while they're still here," Green said.

