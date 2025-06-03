New data shows immigration prosecutions went up in March

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) –A new data report from TRAC, a data research group founded at Syracuse University, shows immigration prosecutions are up.

“The thing that I suspected when I saw, you know, the title Immigration prosecutions Jump is that they is that the administration was going to start prosecuting for 1325s, which means simple, unlawful entry, and that's exactly what I suspected is true,” Ginger Jacobs, managing partner of Jacobs & Schlesinger LLP, said.

TRAC’s data shows the us attorneys across the country charged about 37 percent more people with immigration offenses in March 2025 compared to February 2025.

The biggest jump of those prosecutions is what Jacobs mentioned, illegal entry, formerly called 8 U.S.C. 1325, which is basically coming into the United States without permission or legal reason.

Jacobs isn’t surprised that what’s considered a petty criminal offense is seeing a jump for two reasons.

“The promises of getting tough on the southern border. And second, if folks are indeed prosecuted under 8 USC 1325, which is a petty offense, then the administration can call them criminals, which goes to their promise to deport criminals,” Jacobs said.

ABC 10News reviewed our local federal district court filings and found several charges from just this week related to illegal entry or re-entry.

“I think that this is one data point, but it’s a data point that shows that we are going into the direction that many of us in the field have already anticipated,” Jacobs said.