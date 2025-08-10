New cell phone policy goes into effect Monday at San Diego schools

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — New mobile phone rules go into effect for students in the San Diego Unified School District Monday, the first day of classes for the 2025-2026 school year.

The district's Board of Education approved the guideline last month to "help to minimize student distractions, elevate academic performance and prioritize students' mental health and well-being."

According to the district's website, the guidelines were "developed in accordance with California's Phone-Free School Act, and after seeking significant input from students, parents, and educators."

The district-wide policy applies to all grades from Transitional Kindergarten to 12th grade. Phones must be turned off during class and kept out of site during regular school hours. It's OK for students to use their phones before school, after school, on buses and during extracurricular activities.

High school students can use phones during lunch and passing periods.

Provisions in the policy also allow for emergencies, teacher- authorized instructional use and special needs. Enforcement will use a "Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports + Restorative Justice Practices approach," beginning with verbal reminders, then counselor referral, parent contact and ultimately phone confiscation if necessary.

Ongoing violators could be restricted from school events and activities.