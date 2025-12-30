New California laws for 2026 to impact minimum wage, plastic bags, tortillas

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Hundreds of bills signed into law by Gov. Newsom are set to take effect in California in 2026.

The list of new laws, most of which take effect Thursday, include a minimum wage increase, a ban on plastic grocery bags and new ingredient for tortillas. Other new laws among the more than 800 laws passed last year address antisemitism in schools, low-cost insulin, and protections for consumers, workers and renters.

"California is proving once again that progress isn't something we talk about, it's something we build," Newsom said in a statement. "While some in Washington remain stuck debating yesterday's problems, we're focused on delivering real solutions for today's families. These new laws reflect who we are: a state that protects workers, respects students, puts people before politics, and isn't afraid to hold powerful interests accountable."

Detailed information about some laws taking effect in California in 2026 can be found at newsroom.courts.ca.gov/news/new-california-laws-going- effect-2026.

Here are some notable laws that take effect Jan. 1 (unless otherwise noted):

Minimum wage



SB 3. The minimum wage is set to increase to $16.90 per hour to account for inflation. The threshold for exempt workers will rise to $70,304 per year. Some local minimum wages, along with wages for fast food and health care industries, are higher.

Tip theft



SB 648. The California Labor Commissioner can investigate, issue citations or file for civil action over tips that an employer takes from a worker.

Tortillas



AB 1830. Most store-bought corn tortillas and other corn masa products must be fortified with folic acid. The law was passed in 2024 to help prevent neural tube defects like spina bifida. Small businesses that make the products are exempt.

Plastic bags



SB 1053. After phasing out plastic bags at retailers for nearly a decade, California now further tightens the previous law by completely eliminating single carry-out bags, including the thick kind that was widely considered reusable.

Cat declawing



AB 867 bans cat owners from having their cats declawed.

Immigration



AB 1261 requires the state to provide legal counsel to immigrant youths in federal or related state immigration proceedings.

Juvenile justice



AB 651. Incarcerated parents must be given the opportunity to be physically present at dependency hearings related to their child. If physical presence is waived, they can participate through videoconference or teleconference.

Court procedure



AB 1524 will make public electronic records viewable at the court. People will be able to use their own equipment to copy court records for free, while the integrity of the record will still be protected.

Artificial intelligence



AB 316. A defendant may not say artificial intelligence that they developed, modified, or used that is alleged is to have caused harm to the plaintiff did so autonomously. Additionally, law enforcement agencies will need to identify when artificial intelligence was used in official reports and the type of program they used (SB 524).

State snake



SB 765 establishes the giant garter snake (Thamnophis gigas) as the official snake of California.

Law enforcement identification



SB 805 requires law enforcement officers operating in California to display their agency and a name or badge number to the public, with some exceptions.

Diwali holiday



AB 268 recognizes Diwali -- the Hindu festival of lights -- as an official state holiday. The law authorizes public schools and community colleges to close, while state employees could also take the day off. Diwali falls on Sunday, Nov. 8 in 2026, meaning the holiday would be observed on the following Monday.

Parking tickets



AB 1299. Agencies are allowed to reduce or waive parking penalties if a person can show evidence of an inability to pay it in full because of financial hardship or homelessness. The person could file a request for a payment plan.

Food allergies



SB 68. California becomes the first state in the nation to require restaurants to list major food allergens on their menus (takes effect in July).

Streaming volume



SB 576. Video streaming services are banned from making the volume of ads louder than the video that consumers are watching (takes effect in July).

Antisemitism



AB 715 establishes a state Office of Civil Rights to help school districts identify and prevent discrimination based on antisemitism, gender, religious and LGBTQ status. It will also handle questions and complaints.

Insulin



SB 40. Caps insulin co-pay costs at $35 for a 30-day supply for Californians on private health plans.

Renters' appliances



AB 628. Property owners will be required to provide working appliances, including heating and hot water systems in rental units. For appliances, such as a stove and refrigerator, to be considered in good working condition, tenants should be able to safely cook and store food. Landlords will also be required to maintain the appliances. If a household item is subject to a recall, it should be repaired or replaced within 30 days.

Burglary tools



AB 486. It becomes a misdemeanor to possess a key-programming device, key-duplicating device or signal extender with the intent to commit burglary. Violators could face up to six months in jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or both.

Food delivery



AB 578. Food delivery apps and platforms are mandated to give customers full refunds, including tips, taxes and fees, if their order is not delivered or the wrong order is delivered. The new law also requires the companies to give refunds to the original payment method, not just credits.

Used cars



SB 766 allows people who buy or lease a used car to return it within three days. It also requires certain disclosures from the dealer (takes effect Oct. 1).

Cal State admission



SB 640 expands a direct admission program for qualified high school students. The students are guaranteed admission to CSU campuses.

