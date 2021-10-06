New ambulance company concerns

(KGTV) — New ambulance service Falck is taking over as San Diego's provider November 27. It's promising faster response times. But one of it's paramedics in Alameda county says don't count on it.

"They (Falck) just don't care. I was getting to a guy who was shot in the chest the other day and it took us 30 minutes to get there. It should take 10 minutes or less for a critical call," said Dominic Curcuruto, who represents Local 510.

He blames the slow response times on a staffing shortage.

Alameda county contracts with Falck and reprimanded the Danish- based company in October. The county says the company responded to incidents less than 90% of the time, a violation of its contract. Oakland, CA's fire chief sent a letter to the county demanding an investigation into response times, citing more than 450 instances where ambulances were delayed.

San Diego Fire Chief Colin Stowell said he is aware of the accusations in Alameda County but says every provider is struggling in the state.

"These problems are not unique to Oakland and Alameda County. We are seeing those response times up and down the state because of hospital staffing shortages. There is also a nationwide paramedic shortage and because of a nationwide chip shortage, there are not enough new ambulances," said Stowell.

Stowell says he expressed concerns to the city council in September after Falck failed to meet deadlines to secure staffing, supplies and ambulances. Falck is set to take over in San Diego November 27th. Stowell says he's confident the company will deliver on its promises and provide faster response times with 10 extra ambulances in its fleet and additional staffing. The company still needs to hire an additional 10-20 paramedics. It will not meet the promise of 66 new ambulances, but it will provide 33 new ambulances. The remaining others will be used vehicles until enough new ambulances become available next summer.

Falk spokesperson Jeff Lucia says the company will be ready to serve San Diego as promised, with the appropriate number of staff and ambulances on November 27th.

"Response times are a concern all over the country but there is a shortage of healthcare workers, it's happening all over the country. When our ambulances pull into a hospital sometimes they sit up to 4-5 hours because the hospitals are not equipped with staff. That ties up ambulances at the hospitals that could be responding to other emergencies. It's happening all over the country," said Lucia.

