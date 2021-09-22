New ambulance service concerns

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego City Fire and Rescue Department Chief Colin Stowell is addressing the City Council Wednesday about concerns over the city's new ambulance provider.

In 10 weeks, Falck will be San Diego's new ambulance provider. It promises faster response times. But some worry it will not be able to deliver.

The Council voted to partner with Falck as San Diego's new medical services provider and fix problems causing delays. Current company AMR was dropped.

But the transition has hit some snags. Falck has secured 34 new ambulances, half as what it promised so far. It is also having trouble hiring paramedics- it has hired 115 out of 148.

Terry Cunningham, of The Liver Coalition of San Diego worries the new company won't be ready in 10 weeks.

"If you don't have enough ambulances how in the world are you going to help people in crisis?"

Fire Chief Colin Stowell says the areas where Falck is falling short do not put lives at risk.

Falk provided this statement: