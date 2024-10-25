New affordable housing units coming to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — City and county leaders are joining forces to convert a former extended-stay hotel into more than 160 affordable housing units.

The building, known as Presidio Palms, is part of a collaborative initiative between the city, county, and the Regional Task Force on Homelessness to provide housing solutions and help more people off the streets.

Funding for the $35 million project comes from the state’s Homekey Program, with the city and county each contributing approximately $18 million. An additional $8.5 million from the county over the next five years will fund mental health services offered on-site for residents.

According to the Regional Task Force on Homelessness, individuals in the San Diego region have been entering the streets faster than they can find housing for the past two and a half years.

Local leaders are hopeful that Presidio Palms will be part of the solution. The San Diego Housing Commission has stated that rent will remain affordable for 55 years.

“We can prevent homelessness if we’re supporting folks and if we’re creating housing that’s dependably affordable and is going to remain affordable over the years,” said San Diego City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera. “So a project like this one, 160 homes that are going to be not just affordable, but affordable for people that have very, very low incomes.”

Construction is expected to be completed by next April.

