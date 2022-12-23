Nestor neighborhood rebuilds after flood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Dozens of families in the Nestor community are forced to rebuild after a water pipeline broke, flooding their homes with water. It happened last week.

Angie Rosales is more than 100 people who found parts of their homes underwater.

“I don't think anything's ever really gonna be normal again,” said Rosales. “I think this is kind of traumatizing, you know? It's something we're not gonna forget.”

Since then, she says rebuilding has taken a toll on her.

“Honestly one big headache,” said Rosales. “But honestly things are definitely a lot better than it was the first few days.”

Workers are still emptying out apartments and memories.

“Just trying to get clear everything. Get the water out as much as possible, and just trying to salvage the stuff that we have,” said Rosales. “But evidently the water had soaked into a lot of stuff and damaged it.”

Now Rosales and many of her neighbors put most of their possessions into trucks, forced to throw away items ranging from furniture to Christmas gifts.

“With it being so close to Christmas, it is a little sad that we won't be able to do our traditional Christmas at home,” said Rosales. “We were gonna have our Christmas dinner and everything. The gifts that were for the grand-babies under the Christmas tree from my boys got ruined. But they're replaceable.”

She plans to stay at a hotel while she decides whether to rebuild or move. But she’s grateful everyone is safe.

“We have each other. And again, the toys can be replaced,” said Rosales. “Besides … What my grand-babies don't know they had won't hurt them.”