Neighbors shocked over fatal stabbing in Mira Mesa neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An early morning stabbing has left an unsettling feeling among some neighbors in Mira Mesa.

Neighbors told ABC 10News that the neighborhood is usually quiet and peaceful. But early Friday morning, neighbors woke up to yellow crime scene tape and police cars at a home on Mont Blanc Drive.

"It's a great neighborhood, and it's just really surprising this would happen," says Holly Lyons, who lives in the area.

Lyons was on her regular morning jog when she saw the scene outside the home. The entire situation in this normally quiet neighborhood fueled more questions than answers.

"We run this way all the time,” Lyons said. "There were cop cars, but there was no commotion, and it wasn't chaotic. So I was hoping it wasn't anything terrible."

San Diego Police say a 40-year-old man died at the hospital after being stabbed inside the house. They say the woman who was detained by police was in a dating relationship with the victim and drove him to the hospital. Although they say an argument is what led up to the stabbing, the exact events that occurred remain unclear.

However, the reality of the situation is still shocking for those in the community.

“It’s pretty shocking because everyone is super friendly," says Frances, a local mother who is out daily with her family.

Frances tells us she found out through neighbors in the community but couldn't believe it.

"When I saw the police report and the cop cars drive by, I was like wow," says Frances. "This is actually much more scary than I originally thought."

But those in the community say it's an unusual incident that has unsettled some in the area.

"This is a really great, family-friendly, and safe -- what we consider super safe neighborhood," says Frances. "The kids all play together every afternoon. So it’s definitely super sad and super shocking."

But Frances adds that it's a tight-knit community dedicated to moving forward together.

"It was very sad and shocking to just hear one of our neighbors so close to us that it could happen," says Frances. "Everybody is super supportive of each other, and we're going to be able to get through this."

Those who knew the victim but did not want to be on camera tell ABC 10News he just celebrated his 40th birthday.

The investigation remains ongoing.

