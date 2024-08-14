Neighbors raise safety concerns after Ocean Crest double shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Neighbors who live in Ocean Crest near the scene of a deadly shooting last Friday say they now have growing safety concerns.

The shooting happened on Hidden Trails Road, the street many families use to get in and out of the neighborhood.

Neighbors say the neighborhood is very safe but say there is often suspicious activity in the stretch of road where the shooting happened.

Others tell ABC 10News the street is very dark and that they often see teens drinking or using drugs.

A neighbor who has lived in the area since 2013 says he has seen what he believes are drug deals take place on the street.

At least one neighbor, Giovanni Vital, says he's asked both his HOA and the City of San Diego for extra light in the area, but nothing has changed so far.

However, ABC 10News checked the City's Get It Done app and found no formal requests for more lighting in the area.

We contacted the City to find out if they’ve received complaints and are waiting to hear back.

San Diego homicide detectives told ABC 10News there are still no arrests in the case and told us the second victim is recovering and expected to survive.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call SDPD.