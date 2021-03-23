Neighbors offer local security escorts in wake of anti-Asian attacks

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - In the wake of the Atlanta spa shootings, local volunteers are stepping up to help Asian Americans worried for their safety.

"Absolutely horrendous," said Adam, a North Park resident. "Like everybody, I was heartbroken to see what was happening."

Although the deadly shootings have not yet been charged as hate crimes, they come amid a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes across the country.

Adam and his girlfriend Jessica have traveled extensively in Asia. He counts many Asian-Americans among his friends.

"I think as a community we need to stand together against the hate. We need to watch out for each other," said Adam.

On Monday, Adam and his girlfriend posted an offer on the Nextdoor site.

"That if I had any Asian-American neighbor who were fearful of running errands, we would be there with them and walk with them," said Adam.

In response, several people have already expressed interest.

"No appointments yet, but hoping soon someone will take me up on my offer. If it brings some peace of mind so they can go shopping for groceries, then that's one small victory," said Adam.

Adam's post is one of several similar ones that have popped up on Nextdoor, from across the county.

Adam and his girlfriend have both trained in Krav Maga, an Israeli self-defense training, for several years.

"I'm not some tough guy looking for a fight. Quite the opposite. I'm a pacifist and just a regular guy ... At the same time, we can't stand back and just watch as our Asian-American neighbors are being attacked in the streets," said Adam.

Adam is now hoping to help in his own way, by going on some walks.

"We all have an obligation to stand together and help each other out," said Adam.

Adam says some 10 neighbors have offered to join him in offering the escorts.