Neighbors donate Christmas gifts to family in need

SAN DIEGO — It's the most wonderful time of the year for one San Diego family. When a social media post showed a single mother and her two kids struggling during the holidays, our community stepped in.

This week Erin Lista's living room has been filled with gift boxes, bikes, and $1,300 in donations for that family. It all started a week before Christmas with a post on the Nextdoor app.

"The story starts out with a little kid that I noticed waiting for a bus to get home from school," said Lista. "It just sparked this thought about him getting a bike for Christmas so he doesn't have to take public transportation."

That's when Lista learned the boy's family doesn't have a car.

"So I threw it up on Nextdoor and asked if anyone else wanted to help me buy this kid a new bike," said Lista. "I was showered by the community."

Showered with much more than a pair of new wheels.

"We were able to get the other brother a bike. His older sister got some clothing, mom got some work shoes. We got a Christmas dinner," said Lista. "And this all from the neighbors all around me. About 90 people have reached out to help this family."

Instead of a sleigh, Lista loaded up her truck to bring gifts to the family. But she has many extra gifts, so she's not done giving.

"We've also helped a baby at St. Agnes Church, baby Hope needed some diapers and such so we're paying it forward," said Lista. "It keeps giving, it's been wonderful."

