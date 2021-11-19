Nearly half a ton of methamphetamine discovered inside tractor-trailer in Calexico

CALEXICO, Calif. (KGTV) — A 27-year-old was arrested after border officers discovered nearly half a ton of methamphetamine hidden inside a tractor-trailer in Calexico.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officers encountered the driver of a 2013 Kenworth tractor-trailer around 7 p.m. at the Calexico East Commercial Facility.

After examining the trailer, officers found anomalies within the front wall of the vehicle. CBP officers then used a K-9 team, which led to the discovery of wrapped packages of methamphetamine.

“A total of 30 packages of methamphetamine, weighing 866.50 pounds, were removed by CBP officers,” the agency said. The drugs have an estimated street value of more than $1.5 million.

The driver of the trailed, a 27-year-old Mexican citizen was arrested for the alleged smuggling attempt.

