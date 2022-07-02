SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — It’s the start of a busy Fourth of July weekend and roads are already busy across Southern California – even as gas prices soar.

ABC 10News spoke with people across San Diego and while most shared that inflation and gas prices are top of mind right now, it won’t be stopping them from celebrating one way or another.

With the average cost of gas above $6 right now in California, some did elect to stay home this year.

“We’re just worried about where we’re going because of the gas prices. We’re staying local,” said one couple in Mission Bay.

Others traveled from out of town, choosing San Diego as their destination of choice: “My parents are here…so I always like to come see them during the holidays,” said Lorena Estrada, visiting Seaport Village with her family.

Despite inflation and sky-high gas prices, AAA estimates nearly 3.3 million Southern Californians are traveling this weekend.

They say gas prices are impacting people’s daily routines the most. While AAA has seen an increase in people choosing to carpool or take public transit, when it comes to leisure, they say people are still prioritizing time with family and friends.

“We do have to think about travel expenses and can we do this can we not…but when you have family over here, we really do try to come out as much as we can,” said Estrada.

Surrounded by loved ones on the beach – not a bad way to celebrate.

